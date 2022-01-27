Greene County set a new record for new COVID-19 cases in a day just one week after breaking its previous record as virus levels remain at all-time highs in the county.
According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, Greene County reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 20, breaking the daily record set the previous week.
Greene County reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 13 according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. At the time, that was a new daily high for cases in the county, breaking the previous record of 244 new cases recorded on Sept. 10, 2021.
As the latest COVID-19 variant, dubbed omicron, continues surging throughout the nation, weekly totals are increasing, as well.
Greene County recorded 1,525 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period Jan. 16-Jan. 22, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
Greene County had 1,064 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Jan. 9-Jan. 15, and had 608 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Out of the 1,525 new cases in the time-period, a total of 493 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 18,608 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began according to state data.
Six Greene County residents died of COVID-19 in the seven-day period Jan. 16-Jan. 22. A total of 312 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
As new cases have spiked to record levels, so have COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had a record 427 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including eight pediatric patients. That is an increase from 349 the previous Wednesday, and 299 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad’s previous COVID-19 hospitalization record was 413 set on Sept. 8.
Ballad also reported that 74 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 51 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 86% are unvaccinated. Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 96% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.4%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.1% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 67.5% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.