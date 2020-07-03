The number of confirmed and active coronavirus cases in Greene County since the pandemic began jumped in Friday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Friday afternoon, the county has had 95 confirmed cases since tracking began and currently has 32 active cases, according to the health department.
Thursday’s report had Greene at 86 cases with 28 active.
Two people have died from the virus in Greene County, and 63 have recovered from it, according to the state figures.
As of the Friday report, the state had confirmed 48,712 total cases and had 633 deaths, with 608 listed as confirmed for the virus and 25 probable.
The state recorded 1,822 new cases on Friday, a new one-day record. That tops the previous record of 1,806 set on Wednesday.
Due to the rising case numbers, Knox County on Friday joined Nashville and Memphis in requiring people to wear face masks in many public settings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order from the Knox County Board of Health specifically mandates that in most indoor public places, every person aged 12 or older must wear a face covering when they are within 6 feet of another person who does not live in the same household, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
The order will remain in place until the board of health votes to rescind or change it.
Places of worship are exempt from the order as are federal facilities, nursing homes, retirement homes and assisted living facilities. People who are actively eating or drinking at restaurants and bars do not have to wear masks, nor do the deaf and hard of hearing and those who are communicating with them, people who need to remove a mask to receive medical treatment and people with conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.
In Chattanooga, masks will be required to enter city buildings when they reopen on Monday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. Mayor Andy Berke lacks authority to mandate masks be worn in other public areas of the city because Gov. Bill Lee has given that authority to the county health departments. Hamilton County is still considering whether to issue a wider mandate. Meanwhile, Berke has pressed for more authority to fight the spread of COVID-19 within city limits.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.