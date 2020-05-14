The success stories of Greene County Recovery Court are many, even as the coronavirus pandemic presents unforeseen challenges to clients struggling with addiction.
May is Recovery Court Month in Tennessee, and Recovery Court volunteers are meeting the challenge of helping clients in different ways.
The all-volunteer Recovery Court team consists of a judge, a court coordinator and a defense attorney, along with a number of other team members. In Greene County, Recovery Court members also include a prosecuting attorney, law enforcement officer, treatment providers and other community volunteers.
“A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, it’s Recovery Court. This May, Greene County Recovery Court joins more than 4,000 other treatment court programs nationwide in celebrating Recovery Court Month,” said Samantha Venerable, Recovery Court director.
Venerable said that to date in 2020, more than 150,000 people nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction “will receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery.”
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. presides over Greene County Recovery Court. Venerable and Bailey said Recovery Court is responding to the challenges posed by social distancing and other unanticipated restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Fortunately, most of our current Recovery Court participants adapted well to all the modifications implemented due to COVID-19. The participants and myself have learned about virtual resources and how to Skype and Zoom. Thank goodness for technology,” Venerable said.
Connecting with others and sharing life situations and solutions is an important component of recovery from addiction. Recovery Court volunteers understand.
“Generally, those who battle with addiction are vulnerable in a myriad of ways right now. Many have underlying health conditions and compromised immune systems, placing them particularly at risk for contracting the coronavirus,” Venerable said.
She said that canceling in-person recovery meetings for groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous and in-person therapy sessions “could leave folks in recovery feeling especially nervous and temporarily lost, abandoned, and isolated.”
“Some have lost jobs and some are without the technology they need to keep them connected. The self-isolation and boredom that accompanies self-distancing is also a common trigger to relapse,” Venerable said.
Bailey said that Venerable and other Recovery Court volunteers are making use of information from the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals and National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
“It has been a challenge and caused me and our entire team to be very concerned about our clients. For the clients in our Recovery Court program — their interaction with the other clients, their group therapy sessions and their individual therapy sessions — are all vital components of their recovery,” Bailey said.
Clients have have been able to participate in group therapy via Zoom and several have had individual therapy sessions by telephone, he said.
“This technology is great, but is not a substitute for ‘in person’ interaction,” Bailey said. “They have also been able to participate in online recovery meetings, which is wonderful technology but again is not a perfect substitute.”
“I believe that a vital part of the early stages of recovery is building trust with therapists, forming positive relationships, and interacting with others in recovery, so this pandemic has hindered that vital aspect,” Bailey said.
Recovery Court clients typically have at least two random alcohol and drug screens per week.
“Due to the pandemic, that has been significantly hindered. Frequent alcohol and drug testing is a cornerstone of a Recovery Court program and that has caused all of us concern,” Bailey said.
Recovery Court had its first “in person” court session with clients in about six weeks on May 7.
“It was great to see them, and several of them commented about how they had missed getting to participate in their therapy session in person. A few chuckled and said they had actually missed seeing us in court,” Bailey said.
Bailey said Venerable and Recovery Court therapist John Toney “have done a great job of working with our clients during this difficult time.”
“The possible job loss and financial issues have caused extraordinary stress for our clients, and stress can sometimes lead to a relapse for someone in recovery,” Bailey said.
Information and guidance to Recovery Court volunteers provided by TARCP and NADCP “has been a great help,” Bailey said.
Venerable said Recovery Court Month “is a celebration of the lives restored by recovery courts, and it sends the powerful message that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in need.”
The Greene County program was founded in 2004 by then-General Sessions and Juvenile courts and current Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright. It was initially called DUI Court. Its primary focus was alcohol addiction and had the stated purpose of rehabilitating repeat DUI offenders.
Recovery Court his since evolved into a multidisciplinary team of individuals who address the needs of nonviolent offenders who have substance abuse or co-occurring mental health issues, or who are veterans.
Bailey has presided over the court since 2006, the year the program expanded to encompass its current form, including individuals with drug addictions who now make up the vast majority of Recovery Court participants.
A recent proclamation signed by Gov. Bill Lee recognizing May as Recovery Court Month notes that there are currently 84 recovery courts in Tennessee.
Recovery courts “demonstrate that when one person rises out of substance use and crime, we all rise,” the proclamation says.