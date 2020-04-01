The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed that a coronavirus-related death announced Tuesday by Ballad Health officials was a person from Greene County.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Greene County increased Wednesday to 15, up from 12 the previous day, according to figures released by the Department of Health.
The number of people who have died statewide from COVID-19 increased by one to 24. The one confirmed death in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region is the Greene County man, according to the Department of Health.
Ballad Health officials said Tuesday that the victim was over 70 years old and was in the high risk group from the virus because of his age and other health factors.
A total of 66 coronavirus tests in Greene County have come back with negative results, state health department figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased to 2,683 from 2,239 cases on Tuesday, figures show.
Ballad Health Tuesday identified a “cluster” of positive coronavirus disease 2019 tests in Hawkins County, including three Hawkins County Memorial Hospital team members.
Five total positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Hawkins County by the state Department of Health, up from four on Tuesday.
The affected hospital team members work in direct patient care roles, Ballad Health officials said.
Ballad Health asks anyone who has been inside the Rogersville hospital between March 20 and Tuesday “to be especially vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, sore throat and fever,” a news release said.
COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in other counties in the region include Cocke, with one confirmed case, no increase from Tuesday; Hamblen, three cases, up from two on Tuesday; Sullivan, 17 cases, up from 13 on Tuesday; Unicoi, with one case, no increase from Tuesday; and Washington, 21 cases, up from 14 on Tuesday.
The total of confirmed cases Wednesday for Knox County is 78, up from 66 on Tuesday. There is one coronavirus-related death in Knox County
A total of 25,121 tests were completed statewide with negative results as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
Ballad Health reported the death of the Greene County man to the state health department on Tuesday.
“It is very tragic … and our prayers are with the family and our team members,” Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said Tuesday.
“However, the death and evidence of community spread within the region underscores why it is important that people follow governmental ‘Safer at Home’ orders to stay at home except for essential activities and practice distancing themselves at least 6 feet from others if they do go out in public,” Levine said.
“Whether the governor orders it or not, individuals are responsible for their actions,” Levine said. “That is why it is important that people take measures to limit the spread of the virus, protecting themselves and their communities.”
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Wednesday afternoon there were 206,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 4,542 deaths related to COVID-19.
Anyone who suspects they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.