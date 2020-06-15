Sunshine, music, good food and nary a mention of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new normal had an agreeable feel Saturday night at “A Celebration of Greeneville and Greene County” held at The Shed mobile food court on Snapps Ferry Road.
About 50 members of the public relaxed in lawn chairs and enjoyed the gospel music-themed program. Most were eager to get out and enjoy the company of others after months of self-imposed isolation spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It feels good to be out,” said 16-year-old Jacob Malone, who was tossing beanbags during a game of cornhole with 11-year-old Will Goss.
Adults sat sheltered from the sun in family groups under The Shed pavilion and a tent set up in front of the stage.
“I’m here with my family and I feel safe,” Jennifer Messer said as she purchased hot dogs at the Top Dog stand from proprietor John Price, one of the food vendors at the event.
Messer’s family operates a farm in the North Greene area, so taking time off was never an option. But enjoying a public event on a sunny day was a welcome diversion for Messer and her family.
“It’s great to be out,” she said.
Some people were carrying face masks, but few wore them. Many sat in family groups apart from each other.
Pat Bitner, of Chuckey, held her mask in her lap.
“I’m still trying to practice social distancing. I’ve got my mask with me,” she said. “But it’s nice to see things open back up.”
Bitner said the “safer-at-home” recommendation issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in March gave her time for some needed relaxation.
“I actually enjoyed the slowdown and not having things putting pressure on me,” she said.
Jeb Boyd, son of The Shed owner Luanne Kilday Malone, acted as MC, introducing different performers.
“Things are going great,” he said.
Providing people the opportunity to socialize and have fun was one reason for the event.
“Absolutely. We love it. That was the whole point of it with everything going on,” Boyd said. “We can space out and to still be in the sun is great.”
Malone said the event came about after she spoke with Rick Strickland, a gospel music performer she knows who “sings for a living.”
“He was going crazy with all the booking cancellations,” Malone said.
Staging the celebration was a way of helping musicians while giving the public a chance to gather after the jarring events of recent months.
“That’s how we started,” Malone said. “It’s good, especially around here, in the smaller towns. I told people if they were afraid of the virus they could sit in their cars and listen.”
Few appeared to be doing so late Saturday afternoon, with most people preferring to enjoy the summer-like weather in the company of others.
Rob Sachno sat in a lawn chair next to the pavilion listening to the music and petting Daisy, the family dog.
“It’s the new normality. It’s live music, so we like to go to anything (that’s) live music,” Sachno said.
The public has individual obligations to take precautions against COVID-19, he said.
“It’s our responsibility to do what’s necessary to be done,” Sachno said. “We’re all here as a family, so we do the 6 feet (separation) and we don’t go kissing anybody we don’t know.”
Sachno, who lives in the Greystone community, said his family follows coronavirus safety recommendations.
“I don’t know how much we can really do, anyway,” he said.
Sachno knows many people have suffered financial setbacks from layoffs and other economic measures taken during the pandemic.
“I’m just afraid it will do more damage if we keep doing this. I’m afraid more people won’t have an income if this continues,” he said of businesses remaining closed.
Gene Norton, recently retired Greene County General Sessions Court coordinator, was one of those enjoying the music Saturday afternoon “right in the wide open spaces.”
“It’s always good to get out. You go stir crazy,” Norton said. “It’s good outdoors as long as people use common sense.”
Norton said his family is “doing the same (precautionary) things we always do during flu season.”
Food vendors at the event included the Top Dog hot dog stand, Exalting Him Barbecue and a snow-cone trailer from the Crossroads Cowboy Church.
Price reopened his hot dog stand familiar to most Greeneville residents several weeks ago, observing social distancing and other protocols put in place by Lee. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all businesses, particularly smaller ones like the one run by Price.
“It’s good to have the music, regardless of the genre, back open again,” Price said. “With (COVID-19), everything has been cancelled, so food vendors have lost business.”
Other outdoor events in Greeneville are gearing up for this summer. Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn Thursday night summer concert series returns July 2 to the lawn in front of the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion.
Health officials continue to urge the public to follow all recommendations to guard against COVID-19. Lee recently signed an executive order to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, up from the previous limit of 10, throughout the state. Businesses like restaurants are also beginning to allow in-person dining in Greene County.
“While this number has increased, we want to remind everybody (that) the reason that we have gotten here is because Tennesseans have been committed to social distancing,” Lee said. “We can lift restrictions and open up our economy, but we can never forget that social distancing continues to mitigate the spread of this virus, which still exists in our communities. It still exists in our state. It’s a public health threat, and we remember that as we go out, as we gather.”
Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus figures Sunday for Greene County included 53 confirmed and probable cases, 61 PCR positive tests, 2,865 negative COVID-19 tests, 51 COVID-19 cases categorized as recovered and two deaths.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Greene County, which has zero active cases.