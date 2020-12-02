Nashville —The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, in partnership with several statewide organizations, have announced the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line is now available for all Tennessee educators.
The emotional support line provides free and confidential support from specially trained volunteer mental health professionals to callers experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the national pandemic, a press release from the Department of Education said
The COVID-19 Emotional Support Line is available to call at 888-642-7886 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant challenges, anxiety and stressors for many, including those doing the work of educating our kids,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are grateful to our partners at TDMHSAS for extending access to this resource to all Tennessee educators, who now can get critical supports from trained mental health professionals in a confidential setting.”
Specially trained mental health professionals answer incoming calls from the line and provide emotional support through active listening, helping callers identify and address basic needs, and informing callers about tools for managing stress and strategies for self-care, the release said.
The COVID-19 Emotional Support Line was created in May by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, along with the Mental Health Active Response Team, the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, and other Addictions Services, National Association of Social Workers-TN Chapter, for health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“When we created this Emotional Support Line with our partners back in May, it was intended for those working on the front lines of the pandemic working in health care and as first responders. Due to the outpouring of support as well as capacity, we are grateful to be able to announce this expansion to offer needed support to educators across the state of Tennessee,” said Department of Mental Health Commissioner Marie Williams.
The COVID-19 Emotional Support Line does not offer mental health treatment and is not intended to replace mental health crisis or suicide prevention services. The statewide crisis line is available at 855-274-7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.
Additional information on the department’s COVID-19 and school reopening related resources is available at the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.