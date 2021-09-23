The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Tennessee has dropped over the last seven days.
According to number provided by Ballad Health, as of Wednesday Ballad had 371 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals. That number was 396 a week prior.
However, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus has decreased, the number of those people hospitalized with the virus who are in critical care has increased.
There were 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Wednesday, and there were 87 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
A week prior, there were 104 COVID-19 patients in ICUs and 79 on ventilators.
Three of the 371 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, according to Ballad Health.
Of the 371 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, 93% are unvaccinated, health care system reported. Ninety-six percent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs are unvaccinated, and 99% of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The latest surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the more-transmissible delta variant, continues to affect the region. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center announced earlier this week that its governing board had decided to suspend all planned performances at the venue through October “based on the fact that Tennessee has the most COVID-19 cases on a per capita basis, and that Greene County has the highest rate of transmission in the State of Tennessee.” Most of those shows have been rescheduled for early 2022.