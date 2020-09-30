While youngsters typically experience mild symptoms if they contract COVID-19, parents should remain alert about their children’s health, watching for possible complications and preventing potential spread to others.
That was one of the messages shared Wednesday by Ballad Health officials during the system’s weekly media briefing. Thus far, Ballad Health has seen three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which has been linked to COVID-19, according to the officials.
With schools in the region reopening for in-class instruction, parents are encouraged to pay close attention to their children’s health and any symptoms they may have, said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health.
“Most children who contract COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms, but some require more acute care in the hospital,” she said. “Children can spread COVID-19 to others. Even if a child is asymptomatic, there is the potential to spread the virus to a medically fragile person who could suffer severe complications.”
Swift encouraged parents to teach children the correct way to wear a facial mask and to explain why wearing the mask, social distancing and good hand hygiene are important in preventing the spread of the virus.
In Greene County, 147 children between the ages of 5 and 18 have contacted the virus during the pandemic including five new cases reported on Wednesday, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those five are among the 16 new cases reported on Wednesday for the county in the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. There have now been 1,185 people who tested positive for the virus in the county since the pandemic began.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, said that while the cause of MIS-C is not known, there is a correlation between it and COVID-19 as children who have experienced mild or no symptoms from the coronavirus have developed the inflammatory condition later.
If not treated early, MIS-C can cause organ damage, Runnels continued. Symptoms that parents should watch for include fever, abdominal pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, neck pain, vomiting, diarrhea and extra tiredness.
POSITIVE TREND
During the briefing, Ballad Health officials also remained upbeat about the trends in new case numbers in the region, but encouraged people to continue precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our numbers are remaining relatively flat and we would prefer to see those numbers trending down,” Swift said. “It is too soon to think this pandemic is over or close to being over.”
Active cases within Greene County now total 89, up 11 from the previous day, according to the state. The difference comes from the five additional people moved to the “inactive/recovered” category, which now totals 1,050.
No new deaths were reported locally on Wednesday. Forty-six people have died from the virus in the county.
In the 10 counties served by Ballad Health in Northeast Tennessee, there were 169 new cases reported on Wednesday by the state. The highest number were in Washington County with 38 and Sullivan County with 34, the two most populous counties in the region.
According to Ballad Health officials, having 50 new cases a day would indicate that the virus is at a more manageable level.
Greene County has the fifth highest number of active cases within the 10-county region behind Washington with 242, Sullivan with 213, Hamblen with 138 and Johnson with 117.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the trend in new cases illustrates how people are complying with local mask mandates and taking other precautions such as social distancing and good hand hygiene.
Deaton thanked Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison as well as the mayors of Sullivan and Washington counties for extending mask mandates through the end of October because it has helped lead to the flattening in the number of new cases.
There is a concern that once mask mandates expire, people will stop wearing facial coverings, resulting in a large increase in cases of the virus, Deaton continued.
“I would strongly urge people to continue wearing masks in public,” he said. “Even if there is not a mask mandate, it is the right thing to do.”
COMMUNITY SPREAD
Swift said that while numbers are trending positively, they still indicate there is a significant level of virus in this region.
With the community spread of the virus, it has also impacted nursing homes in the region, a group of people who are more susceptible to severe complications from the virus, she continued.
In recent weeks, there have been more people hospitalized with coronavirus who have come from nursing homes with 15% of the people hospitalized coming from long term care facilities, Deaton said.
In the past month there have been 148 deaths in the region due to COVID-19, he said. The age of those individuals ranged from 44 to 100 with the average at 76.
Both Deaton and Swift said this spread to the elderly illustrates why it is important that precautions to be taken to lessen community spread of the illness to help protect those vulnerable for serious complications.
On Wednesday, 76 people were hospitalized with the virus in the region, according to Ballad Health with three people with virus symptoms awaiting test results. There were no new hospitalizations of Greene Countians on Wednesday, according to the state.
While most patients with the virus are hospitalized at the Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center, there are patients being treated for COVID-19 at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Johnston Memorial Hospital, according to the officials.
Ballad Health facilities are at 95% capacity in both acute medical care and intensive care units, officials said.
During the briefing, the officials also noted that flu season begins this week and continued to encourage people to get a vaccination to help limit its spread and prevent a situation in which the health system is overwhelmed with both flu and COVID-19 cases.
“We encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine before the end of October,” Swift said.
Officials also announced that people are now able to schedule a coronavirus test through the Ballad Health website or its smartphone app. People can continue to call the Nurse Connect line to 833-822-5523 to schedule a test.