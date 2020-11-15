COVID-19 cases continued to rise over the weekend, as Ballad Health reported a positivity rate Sunday for the past seven days of 18.1%, representing the highest regional positivity rate yet.
With 3,246 new cases reported last week across Ballad Health’s service area, the week of Nov. 8-14 marked the largest number of weekly cases the region has had and represented a 30% week-over-week increase, a clarification accompanying Sunday’s COVID-19 Scorecard said.
Cases in Greene County increased by 102 over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, with 57 new cases reported Saturday and 45 more reported on Sunday. Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 2,496.
There are currently 335 active cases locally, according to the state.
Inactive/recovered cases in Greene County increased by 55 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday, bringing that total to 2,098. Cases are considered inactive/recovered when 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or positive test result, if asymptomatic.
No new deaths were reported locally over the weekend. Sixty-three Greene County residents have died due to the virus.
A total of 110 Greene County residents have been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment since the pandemic began.
Contributing to the 30% regional increase reported by Ballad Health, the state health department also reported 194 new cases in Sullivan County and 119 new cases in Washington County on Sunday, following increases of 77 and 91 in those counties respectively on Saturday.
Sunday’s data from the state also included an increase of 73 new cases in Hamblen County and 38 in Carter County.
Sunday’s Scorcard from Ballad Health included 231 patients currently in Ballad Health facilities for COVID-19 treatment and five patients hospitalized with virus symptoms who are awaiting test results.
Forty-seven people are in Ballad Health intensive care units with 27 of those on a ventilator.
Statewide 5,817 new cases were reported by the state health department on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began to 310,937.
Combined with Saturday’s statewide increase of 4,662, that number is up 10,479 since Friday.
Sixteen deaths reported by the state on Sunday bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths statewide to 3,893.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.