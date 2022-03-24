Fewer than 100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Ballad Health System, according to numbers reported by Ballad Health on Thursday.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 81 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, and no pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 119 the previous Thursday, and 177 two weeks ago.
Ballad also reported that nine COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and eight were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 82% are unvaccinated. Eighty-nine percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 88% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
After previously releasing data daily, Ballad now releases data once per week.
Moving forward, Ballad will provide their weekly updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the system on Thursdays.