Greene County recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period March 13-19, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
COVID-19 levels in the county have remained at relatively lower levels over the last two weeks.
However, deaths continued due to COVID-19 in the county even as cases decreased.
Three more Greene County residents died from the virus during the March 13-19 time period, according to state figures. Seven Greene Countians died the previous week.
A total of 363 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Greene County had 38 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, March 6-12, and had 71 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 37 new cases in the March 13-19 time period, seven were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 22,029 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Ballad will release an update on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 45%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.9% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 69.5% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ANDREW JOHNSON HISTORIC SITE
The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville has relaxed its mandatory mask policy.
According to a statement posted on the organization’s social media pages on Monday, the move is due to the National Park Service updating its masking guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control’s new COVID-19 community spread level indicators.
The change means that masking requirements at parks within the NPS vary based on local conditions.
Since COVID-19 levels are relatively low in Greene County right now, the local site is making masks optional.
“Masking is now optional inside the park visitor center, Early Home and Homestead. This is subject to revision should Greeneville experience and up-tick in confirmed cases,” the statement said.
The NPS will still require masks to be worn on all forms of enclosed public transportation at parks where that type of transportation is used.