Three questions to help first responders determine if there is a potential coronavirus threat are now being asked of all callers to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
- Does the caller/patient have a fever, cough, congestion or any upper respiratory issues?
- Have you been exposed to COVID-19?
- Have you traveled outside Greene County? If so, where?
The questions are asked after information about the reason for the call is relayed to the appropriate first response agency. Call response will not be delayed, county 911 Director Jerry Bird said Tuesday.
Questions relating to COVID-19 have been asked by dispatchers for several weeks. The decision was made to create a uniform series of questions posted at each dispatcher work station so each caller is asked the same thing.
When a call comes in to 911, the dispatcher first takes information relating to the emergency and passes it on to the appropriate agency “and then they get back with additional questions,” Bird said.
That information is relayed to responders being dispatched to the emergency.
“Just because we’re asking the questions doesn’t mean we are delaying the call in any way,” Bird said.
The public understands why the questions are being asked, said Kelley Dabbs, Greene County 911 training officer.
“According to (dispatchers), all citizens have been very cooperative and understanding,” Dabbs said.
The wording of the questions was decided after information was obtained from the National Emergency Number Association, an organization of professional emergency communicators that helps formulate 911 policy.
Greene County 911 has received about 550 to 600 calls a week recently, not a notable increase from the normal call volume, Bird said.
Information relayed to first responders by 911 dispatchers is appreciated, Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said this week.
“They ask questions and try to safeguard the first responders and it gives time for first responders to be prepared when they respond to a call,” Ward said. “911 is doing a really good job of that.”
Anyone concerned they may have coronavirus should not call 911 unless there is a medical emergency, Bird said. Some symptoms caused by allergies, bronchitis or other medical conditions may mimic those of coronavirus, health officials have said.
“We can’t tell how many calls are COVID-19 or are related,” Bird said.
Callers are referred to appropriate information lines better suited to help, Bird said.
“If you think you have the virus there’s a number you can call,” he said.
Anyone who suspects they may have the coronavirus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can also contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at (423) 979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
“I would like to thank the citizens for their patience and understanding when they have to call 911. Everyone wants to get this over with and get the virus out of Greene County,” Bird said.