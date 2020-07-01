A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced some local government agencies and businesses to take a step back in their pandemic reopening plans.
The town of Greeneville is moving from Phase III of its reopening plan back to Phase II. Meanwhile, several local banks have again closed their recently reopened lobbies to customers.
The moves come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the new coronavirus — in Greene County had increased to 85 since the pandemic began, according to a report Tuesday afternoon from Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases had increased to 27.
The number of active cases locally has more than doubled since last Thursday, when the county had the largest number of new cases reported for a 24-hour period. On June 25, there were 11 active cases. Eight new cases were reported for that day.
Greene County’s coronavirus case total remained steady for the first half of June. The number of COVID-19 cases on June 22 was 56.
Additional cases in Greene County reported Tuesday are among 1,212 new cases across Tennessee. The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is 43,509.
There were 12 new deaths Monday from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 604. Two people have died from COVID-19 in Greene County.
The total recovered from the virus statewide is 27,599, up 637 since Monday. Fifty-six people have recovered from the virus in Greene County.
Hamblen County, which was declared a hotspot for the virus by the state last week, added 16 new cases to bring its total to 220, according to the state report. Washington County’s total increased by three to 131. Those two counties are the only immediately neighboring counties to Greene that have more than 100 cases.
Sullivan County, the most populous county in Northeast Tennessee, had two new cases reported Tuesday, with 89 cases reported since the pandemic began.
PHASING BACK
With the increase in cases, The Town of Greeneville will re-enter Phase II of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan on Wednesday. Greeneville has operated under Phase III, the least restrictive phase, since May 26, when the county had 48 confirmed cases of the virus.
The town’s approach to its plan is based on three benchmarks: capacity of local hospital beds, percentage of active COVID-19 cases and number of consecutive days with no new cases.
Phase II measures include the closing of Parks and Recreation Department playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities.
Under this phase, town buildings will be open with social distancing practices in place and protective materials worn by employees for interactions with the public. Employees are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, and high-traffic areas will be cleaned and sanitized every two hours. Town employees will have their temperatures taken when arriving to work.
ROBY CENTER
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center continues to be closed in conjunction with guidelines from the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
The Roby Center continues to provide meal service for residents over age 60. For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.
Masks are available at the Roby Center. Anyone wishing to receive a free mask can ring the center’s doorbell, and a staff member will provide assistance.
The town’s first closures related to COVID-19 took place on April 1. Phase I of the reopening plan was implemented on April 27. Phase II was previously implemented on May 11, followed by Phase III on May 26.
Greeneville’s full COVID-19 Reopening Plan, including suggestions for businesses, is available at www.greenevilletn.gov under News & Announcements.
For more information about the reopening plan, call Town Hall at 423-639-7105.
BANK LOBBIES
Several banks have announced their lobbies will be closing due to the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Mandy Kilday, president and CEO of Consumer Credit Union, said the decision was made to close CCU lobbies effective Tuesday out of safety concerns.
“With the spike in COVID-19 cases, we made the decision to temporarily close the lobby at the main headquarters,” Kilday wrote. “We will reopen soon, asking anyone who enters to wear a mask or continue to utilize the drive-thru service. We also have telephone, online and mobile services available.”
The lobbies at Andrew Johnson and Greeneville Federal banks were also closed effective Tuesday.
A noticed posted on Andrew Johnson Bank’s website says the bank’s lobbies will be open by appointment only, while the availability of drive-thru service remains unchanged.
A similar notice shared on Greeneville Federal Bank’s website says services are being redirected back to drive-thru only, and visitors who require an in-person appointment will be required to wear a mask while inside the building.
Heritage Bank announced in an update posted to its website on Monday that all lobby locations would be closed beginning Wednesday. Drive-thrus are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Drive-thru services at the 3626 E. Andrew Johnson Highway location will also be available 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For in-person appointments, customers should contact their relationship manager at the bank, the notice says.
Greene and Hawkins county offices of Apex Bank are also closed beginning Wednesday. Appointments may be made to visit the office and drive-thru services continue to be available at all six regional offices, according to the bank’s website.
For more information, or information about other local banks, call the individual branch or check the bank’s website.
LOCAL COURTS
The public and all court personnel will be required to wear face masks beginning Monday at the Greene County Courthouse and all other courthouses in the 3rd Judicial District.
The mandate is subject to several exceptions. See Thursdays edition of The Greeneville Sun for a full article on actions taken by the court system.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.