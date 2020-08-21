The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Securities Division this week announced its participation in the COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force.
The task force is “an international investor protection initiative to crack down on schemes related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” a TDCI news release said.
The North American Securities Administrators Association, of which Tennessee is a member, is coordinating the task force.
As part of the coordinated enforcement effort, TDCI’s Securities Division has worked to identify potential frauds early “by actively researching the internet looking for advertisements for investments relating to COVID-19 or a cure for COVID-19 so these can be shut down quickly before Tennessee consumers can be scammed,” the news release said.
The task force consists of 111 investigators representing 44 jurisdictions in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“The COVID-19 Task Force represents the largest coordinated enforcement initiative undertaken by state and provincial securities regulators. So far, the task force has disrupted more than 200 schemes related to the pandemic,” TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda said in the news release.
“Con artists follow the headlines, and it is no surprise that COVID-cons are targeting investors in Tennessee,” Mainda added.
Many of the schemes detected by the task force incorporate fear and anxiety into their pitches by promoting safe returns independent of the stock market and the economy. Others offer unrealistically and guaranteed high rate of return.
Many promoters refer to returns as “passive income” or “cash flow” and promise to pay it on a monthly basis, which may appeal to unemployed retail investors or victims who are or may be negatively impacted by changes in the economy, the release said.
Common schemes also often exploit trendy assets such as cryptocurrencies or mysterious programs involving forex trading.
Consumers can protect themselves from investment fraud by remembering the following tips:
- Make sure the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, is properly licensed or registered. Consumers can check by contacting the Tennessee Securities Division’s Registration Section at 615-741-3187.
- Don’t fall for claims of guaranteed returns. All investing involves risk, and no one can guarantee a return.
- Don’t fall for unreasonably high rates of return.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
To report a suspected investment scheme or for more information on how consumers can protect themselves from investment fraud, contact TDCI’s Securities Division at 615-741-5900.