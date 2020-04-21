The Northeast Regional Health Office will host a COVID-19 drive-through testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle.
A similar drive-through testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill.
Both testing sites are open to the community and will be conducted by nurses or National Guard medics, a news release said.
Nasal swabs will the collected from those tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume, the news release said.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” Rebekah English, Northeast Regional Health director, said in the release.
The testing will be provided at no cost to participants. Those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process, English said.
The Northeast Region’s Coronavirus Public Information Line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 423-979-4689.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
The Tennessee Department of Health posts updated COVID-19 case numbers by 3 p.m. daily at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
For additional information about the coronavirus, visit www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.