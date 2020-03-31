A COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St.
The site is open from 9 to 11 a.m. through Friday and will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday though Friday beginning next week.
An appointment is necessary to be tested and individuals must be pre-screened and pre-approved. An appointment time will then be given, according to the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
To be pre-screened and pre-approved before an appointment time is set, call (423) 979-4689.
The public is reminded not to go to the testing site without first having been pre-screened and pre-approved and an appointment time given.