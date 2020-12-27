Tennessee leads the nation by a significant margin in average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population for the seven days ending Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Greene County saw an increase of 36 COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday, according to state Department of Health figures.
Tennessee had 119.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population. California, with 95.7 cases per 100,000 population, is second. Third in average daily cases per 100,000 population is Arizona, with 88; fourth is Oklahoma, with 83.2 cases; and fifth is Indiana, with 72.5 cases.
The nationwide average of daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 population for the seven days ending on Sunday is 57.6 cases, according to the CDC.
The CDC Sunday reported a total of 330,901 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. since Jan. 21, and 1,309 new deaths between Saturday and Sunday,
Coronavirus cases across the U.S. stood at 18.9 million on Sunday, with 179,104 new cases reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The number of active virus cases in the Greene County declined by five between Saturday and Sunday, from 902 on Saturday to 897 Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported by the state health department Saturday and Sunday. COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County remained at 88.
Inactive/recovered cases of the virus totaled 4,310 cases Sunday in Greene County, up 41 cases from Saturday, according to Department of Health figures. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
The positive test result rate Sunday in Tennessee stood at 18.14%, down from 18.98% on Saturday. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area was 24.4% Sunday, down from the 26% rate on Saturday reported by the regional health care system.
No Northeast Tennessee counties experienced triple-digit COVID-19 case increases between Saturday and Sunday, good news based on recent daily figures.
The Northeast Tennessee county with the most new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday was Washington, with 80. Sullivan County had 50 new cases between Saturday and Sunday, and Hamblen County had 31, according to the health department.
Cocke County had 30 new virus cases between Saturday and Sunday. Carter and Hawkins counties each had 24. Unicoi County had 12 additional new cases, while Hancock County saw one new virus case.
Statewide, the health department reported 3,188 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday. The Tennessee total Sunday stood at 564,080.
There were 69 additional deaths between Saturday and Sunday. The statewide virus death toll stood at 6,512 on Sunday.
The state listed 2,813 people as being hospitalized, a decrease of six from Saturday.
There have been nearly 5.5 million virus tests administered as of Sunday in Tennessee.
Ballad Health, with facilities in Greene and 20 other counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia, Sunday reported 61,469 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and a total of 1,046 deaths.
In the seven days through Sunday, 68 virus-related deaths were reported at Ballad Health facilities.
There were 289 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities on Sunday, with 39 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 57 patients in its intensive care units, and 38 patients on a ventilator.