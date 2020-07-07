Greene County has three more cases of COVID-19 and the Town of Greeneville is considering returning to Phase I of its reopening plan next week.
A county office will be reopening today after its employees tested negative for the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began has reached 117, three more than Monday, according to Tuesday's report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases within the county remain at 37 as three more people are listed as recovered in Monday's report, counterbalancing the new cases. The report lists 78 people as recovered from COVID-19, according to the report.
With the highest daily jumps for Greene County recorded in the past 10 days, City Administrator Todd Smith told the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday that returning to Phase 1 of its reopening plan is being considered.
"Do not be surprised if we return to Phase I next week," he said. In a return to Phase i, measures would be taken to limit contact including closing town offices to the public and rotating employees to work at home.
Services continue to be provided, he said, with the public asked to call or do their business electronically. Parks will remain open, but playgrounds and basketball courts will be closed.
One Greene County office, the Register of Deeds, will reopen for business Wednesday after all its employees were tested for the virus. Those employees are among the 4,116 Greene Countians who have had negative test results for the virus.
That office in the Greene County Courthouse Annex reopened at 8 a.m. and will be open regular hours, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Each of the employees in the office have tested negative for COVID-19, Morrison said. "It is good news," he said.
The employees were tested after their department head, Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally, tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Texas.
The office has been closed since July 2.
In addition, the office has been cleaned and sanitized as well as common areas inside the Annex, according to Morrison.
Statewide, 1,359 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID cases in Tennessee since the pandemic started to 53,514. The state lists 31,827 as recovered. There are 21,687 active cases in the state.
Deaths from the virus in the state is 665. Two people have died from the virus in Greene County since the pandemic began.