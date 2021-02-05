COVID-19 testing will return to the Greene County Health Department beginning Monday.
Testing will now be conducted 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Health Department at 810 W. Church St., according to a release from the department.
Testing has been conducted for the past few months at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. That site continues to be the location to receive vaccine inoculations through the Department of Health.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 9,466 vaccines had been administered in Greene County through Friday. A total of 793,078 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
On Friday, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County in the daily virus data update from the state Department of Health. There were 191 people with active cases of the virus in the county.
Since the pandemic began, 6,968 people in Greene County have contracted the virus and 6,645 of those cases are now inactive, according to the state report. There have been 132 deaths from the virus in the county.
One person in the county was hospitalized for treatment of the virus in the 24 hours covered in the state report. Since last March, 163 people have required hospital treatment.
Ballad Health reported Friday that 101 COVID-19 patients were being treated within its hospitals. Of those patients, 22 are in intensive care units with 12 on ventilators. The health system reported that it has 53 beds designated for COVID-19 patients available.
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City is currently treating 96 people with active cases of the virus, 93 of whom are veterans, according to information from the Veterans Affairs website on Friday.
On Fridays, the state updates data about outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Currently, the only local facility on the state list is Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Three more resident cases, two new staff cases and a death were reported for the nursing home during the the past week by the state. A total of 19 of the 55 residents at Laughlin Healthcare have contracted the virus during the outbreak, and three have died, according to the state data. Ten staff members have tested positive for the virus.
TESTING INFORMATION
As has been the case at the Greene Valley site, self-test kits will be available for adults tested at the Greene County Health Department each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Everlywell COVID-19 Collection Kit provides an easy way to collect a nasal swab by an individual and package it to be mailed to a laboratory that tests for the presence or absence of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the release.
Self-test kits can be administered in the car at the health department or can be taken home to complete and mail. Drive-through nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health department. Testing will continue to be offered at no charge to anyone who wishes to be tested.
Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested, the release stated. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the lab receives.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
In addition to identifying people with the virus to help prevent the spread, testing also provides information about how widespread it is within area.
Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days is 9.8%, according to state Department of Health data. The positive rate for the past seven days in the region is 17%, according to Ballad Health. This rate measures the number of people positive among all those tested and is an indicator of spread of the virus in the region.