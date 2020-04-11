The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 is offering financial assistance for qualifying veterans living in Greeneville and Greene County who are facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Veterans facing hardships can call 423-639-7577 or 423-972-3704 for more information and to fill out an application to determine need. This program is for veterans only and identification proving veteran status will be required.
Anyone who wants to support local veterans through the DAV can mail contributions to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42, 160 Bill Jones Road, Afton, TN 37616.