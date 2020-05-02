While summer celebrations are being cancelled in surrounding communities, organizers of the 8th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration agree that it’s too early to make a final decision for this year.
June 4 has been set as the date for a decision on this year’s celebration, according to organizer Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.
“Before COVID-19 came to Greene County, our fundraising was complete, and our talented entertainment lineup was set,” Rose said. “Nothing has changed, and we are continuing to monitor recovery from the virus in hopes that the celebration can happen.
“If we decide to go ahead on June 4, that should give our parade entrants enough time to prepare their floats for our nighttime parade and a great celebration of our freedom,” Rose said.
Plans for the parade, hot dog eating contest, kids zone and other annual festivities are being discussed, along with potential modifications like live streaming the celebration if the pandemic has not ended, according to a release from the town.
For now, funding is in place for the fireworks show, parade prizes, kids zone inflatables and all the other annual festivities, thanks to sponsors.
They include Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, Walmart Logistics and Computer Pros.
