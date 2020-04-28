With the start of the Farmers Market season beginning this Saturday, May 2, the Depot Street Farmers Market has made the decision to open as an online market. This will be an effective way to support our local growers, producers and artisans during this COVID-19 global pandemic with safe social distancing, a release says.
We are continuing with our mission to provide our community with fresh local products that have been produced within a 50 mile radius of Greeneville.
To shop from the market, create an account on the Depot Street Farmers Market Facebook page or at dsfmlocallygrown.net/. A harvest email will be sent each week listing what is available for purchase. This will happen on Wednesdays starting at noon and the ordering will close on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Ordering and payment must be completed online.
Orders will be ready for pick-up and brought to your car on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m., in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership Building on the corner of Depot and Academy streets.
Items expected to be available include fresh greens, plants, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and much more, according to the release. For more information call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.