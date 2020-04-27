Volunteers were busy Saturday loading food boxes into cars at a distribution in the parking lot of the former location of the Home Improvement Warehouse. People were able to come by to get the boxes of non-perishable food items until the boxes ran out. Five hundred boxes had been prepared last week by volunteers in the effort, organized by the Home Improvement Warehouse to help people locally who may be struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort involved a number of volunteers, including employees and customers of the business on Tusculum Boulevard, as well as local churches.