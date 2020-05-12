While the Greene County Clerk’s office has reopened with limited public access, the issuance of driver’s licenses and handgun permit renewals as well as Real IDs is not yet available.
The issuance of driver’s licenses, duplicates, the Real IDs, and handgun carry permits will begin again June 1, according to information from the County Clerk’s Office.
Most Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s driver services centers, including the one in Greene County, have remained open during the pandemic with precautions in place to help limit the number of people inside the centers.
In addition, the state department has waived its requirement that citizens appear in person and have a new photograph taken through Oct. 1, 2021. This will allow many customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.
All driver licenses, learner permits, photo identification licenses and handgun carry permits with expiration dates between March 12 and May 18 have been extended for six months from the original date.
The Clerk’s Office is still encouraging people to use alternate ways to make payments or do business since the office is open to only limited public access.
Vehicle registration renewals can be mailed to the Greene County Clerk, 204 North Cutler St., Suite 200 Greeneville, TN 37745.
Renewals can also be made online at greenecountyclerk.com or tncountyclerk.com or by email at lbryantcountyclerk@greenecountytngov.com with the license plate number and a contact telephone number included.
Staff can also do renewals over the phone by calling 423-798-1775, 423-798-1709, or 423-798-1708 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.