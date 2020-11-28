The state reported an increase of 76 COVID-19 cases in Greene County between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total to 3,082 cases since the pandemic started.
Active coronavirus cases increased by 25, from 292 Friday to 317 Saturday, a according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
No new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County were reported. Deaths from the virus remained at 72 Saturday. There have been 17 COVID-19 deaths in November in Greene County reported by the state Department of Health.
There were 62 additional positive COVID-19 test results Saturday, for a total of 3,205 positive results since testing began.
Greene County cases listed as inactive/recovered totaled 2,693 on Saturday, 51 additional recoveries since Friday. Individuals are counted as having inactive/recovered cases 14 days after they first had symptoms or received a positive test result if asymptomatic.
Reported active virus cases in several surrounding counties also went up between Friday and Saturday. The exception was Unicoi County, which reported 26 active cases on both days.
Sullivan County had 809 active COVID-19 cases, up 36 from the day before. Active cases in other counties include Washington with 670 cases, up 72; Hamblen at 353, up 21; Hawkins with 215, an increase of 23; and Cocke with 125, up two from Friday.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 363,466 coronavirus cases Saturday, an increase of 6,750 from Friday. There were 15 additional deaths reported Saturday, for a total of 4,541 in Tennessee.
Hospitalizations statewide are listed at 2,233 on Saturday, up 91 from Friday.
There have been nearly 4.4 million COVID-19 tests performed in Tennessee.
Ballad Health Saturday reported a total of 36,830 positive COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths since March 1 in its 21-county service area encompassing Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, an increase of 406 cases since Friday, and seven additional deaths.
There have been 62 deaths from the virus in the Ballad Health network in the seven days through Saturday, according to the healthcare system’s scorecard.
The positive test rate in the network Saturday is 18.3%, down from the 19.5% figure reported Friday. The statewide positive test rate reported Saturday by the Department of Health is 13.7%.
There were 240 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Ballad Health facilities on Saturday.
There are 51 designated COVID-19 beds available at Ballad Health facilities, and 47 coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units. There were 28 patients on ventilators Saturday in Ballad Health facilities.
Nationwide, there were 1,283 new virus-related deaths reported Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now total 263,956.
More than 13 million people in the U.S have contracted COVID-19 since Jan. 21, including 176,572 new cases reported since Friday by the CDC.
Most of those who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, extended hours for testing hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed on Monday at Greene Valley.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.