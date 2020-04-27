A $34,024 U.S. Department of Justice grant to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department will be used to purchase personal protective equipment for officers on road patrol and working at the detention center, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday.
Department of Justice grants have been provided to some area law enforcement agencies “to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19,” according to a DOJ news release.
Holt said the personal protective equipment will be put to good use.
“This includes masks, face shields, gowns, hand sanitizer, wipes, shoe covers, Tyvek suits and two mobile electrostatic sprayers for the jail and workhouse, along with two hand-held portable units to sanitize our patrol vehicles. This will allow us to provide protection to our officers who are out on the front lines,” Holt said.
The grant was made available available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized in the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.
The Justice Department "is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications,” the DOJ release said.
“As this country continues to fight COVID-19, our office remains committed to deterring, investigating, and prosecuting those who seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help many of the communities struggling in these trying times and provide some much-needed relief to our district,” J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said in the news release.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program “gives jurisdictions considerable latitude using these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs,” Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, said in the release.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks. These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe,” Sullivan said.
All efforts are being made to provide deputies with the personal protective equipment they need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Holt said.
“Our officers continue to practice social distancing where they can and are trying to stay safe during these unprecedented times,” he said. “A lot of thanks goes to Capt. Terry Rader who researched the equipment needed and to Chief of Finance Ray Allen, who wrote and submitted the grant.”
Agencies eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations, the DOJ release said.