More than 2,200 East Tennessee State University students, including over 80 from Greene County, celebrated the conferring of their degrees in a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.
The virtual ceremony was held at 10 a.m. and featured congratulatory remarks from Gov. Bill Lee and country music superstar Dolly Parton along with special music from the ETSU Chorale, a release from the university said.
“We’re gonna be better than ever once we get this in our rear view mirror!” Parton said. “That’s the thing about life, though, you’ll have great times and you’ll also have some challenges. Just try to make the best out of it. Make it work. Work hard and help people, and everything else around you as best you can, and this all will take care of itself.”
In addition, deans from the academic colleges provided comments to the graduates of their respective college.
A representative of the university said May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in the traditional ceremony held in December.
To view the virtual ceremonies, visit www.etsu.edu/classof2020.