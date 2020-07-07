At least 15 people were charged over the weekend with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault offenses in Greene County.
Area law enforcement officials have expressed concern about the potential for more domestic assault incidents as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of letting up.
Many of the incidents involved individuals who allegedly assaulted a spouse, relative or significant other.
“After months of sheltering in place, whether due to formal orders or for personal protection, patterns have emerged indicating a link between Covid-19 and interpersonal violence,” according to psychologytoday.com.
Some data “suggests an increase in IPV reports during the pandemic to domestic violence hotlines, police, emergency rooms and social service agencies,” Psychology Today reports.
Increased physical proximity, unemployment and other factors add to the stress levels in some homes.
No serious injuries were reported.
All those charged with domestic assault were held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending first scheduled appearances on Monday in General Sessions Court.
3 ALLEGED CASES
Joseph F. Bickford, 46, of 205 Shaw Road, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment and served arrest warrants for four counts of violation of an order of protection and violation of probation-2nd offense.
Bickford kicked in the front door of the alleged victim’s house on Bill Martin Road in Chuckey. The alleged victim “had to defend herself by shooting a shotgun toward (Bickford),” a deputy’s report said.
Bickford also threatened the alleged victim’s life, the report said.
Bickford kicked the alleged victim’s door in on previous occasions and made phone calls to her. A court order of protection was issued stating he have no contact with her, a report said.
Bickford was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit.
Michael Marcade Moore, 18, of West Irish Street, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.
The alleged victim told police that Moore was following her “all over town” in a vehicle and tried to cut her off several times, an officer’s report said.
Marcade then drove onto the back of the alleged victim’s vehicle as she attempted to cross U.S. 11E from West Church Street as she was about to cross the four-lane road. The back of her vehicle had crash damage, the report said.
The alleged victim, who is pregnant, went to the Greenville Police Department and reported the incident. Moore was located nearby and taken into custody.
Frederick L. James, 33, of 419 Locust St., was charged Friday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault after police found marks on the neck of the alleged victim and also bruises on her legs.
James allegedly refused to open the door for police, who heard a child crying inside the house. Officers made entry into the home to make sure the child was safe and took James into custody.
The alleged victim told police she received the injures from falling, a report said.
OTHERS CHARGED
Other aggravated domestic assault arrests include:
- Jacob O. Shelton, 29, of 348 Cherry Hill Road, Limestone, filed Saturday by Greeneville police. Shelton was also charged with interference with emergency calls-911.
- Jerry Lynn Ingle, 37, of 769 E. Stagecoach Road, filed Friday by sheriff’s deputies.
- Ellen M. Ramey, 47, of 14695 Horton Highway, Bulls Gap, filed Friday by sheriff’s deputies.
Charged with domestic assault were:
- Heather T. Curry, 40, of 422 W. Main St., filed early Monday by Greeneville police.
- Rocco Declerico, 34, of 154 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, filed by sheriff’s deputies.
- Larry D. Meade, 32, of 1120 Arnold Road, filed Friday night by Greeneville police.
- Nacera Ann Smith, 45, of 405 Brunner St., charge filed on Saturday by Baileyton police.
- Terry Wayne Smith, 55, of 405 Brunner St., charge filed on Saturday by Baileyton police.
- Tyler U. Hernandez, 50, of DeKalb, Illinois, filed on Sunday night by Greenevile police.
Several other reported domestic assault incidents over the weekend remain under investigation.
HELP AVAILABLE
Tina Johnson, Frontier Health’s Victims Services program director, said in April that calls to domestic violence hotlines were up significantly for that month, continuing an upward trend that began in March as the pandemic enveloped Tennessee.
Victims of domestic violence are faced with a “double-edged sword” dilemma, especially if they have children in the home, Johnson said.
“People are desperate to get out of a violent situation, but they seem concerned about bringing themselves and their children into a group living environment,” Johnson said. “We want to to least give them some options.”
Frontier Health, the region’s leading provider of behavioral health services to Greene and four surrounding counties, continues to look at alternate options, Johnson said.
Frontier Health has two crisis hotlines and two local SAFE House locations, in Johnson City and Kingsport. The crisis hotline numbers are 423-926-7233 in Johnson City and 423-578-7233 in Kingsport.