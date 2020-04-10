“Safer At Home” is not a solution for domestic violence victims during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Reports of domestic violence as families and others shelter together at home during the pandemic have increased sharply in April, a Frontier Health official said.
Police are also responding to an increased number of domestic violence-related calls.
Tina Johnson, Frontier Health’s Victims Services program director, said Thursday that calls to domestic violence hotlines are up significantly in April, continuing an upward trend that began in March as the pandemic enveloped Tennessee.
“We had about a 25 percent increase from (March). It seems in April there’s been a much bigger increase,” Johnson said.
Victims of domestic violence are faced with a “double-edged sword” dilemma, especially if they have children in the home, Johnson said.
“People are desperate to get out of a violent situation, but they seem concerned about bringing themselves and their children into a group living environment,” Johnson said. “We want to to least give them some options.”
Frontier Health, the region’s leading provider of behavioral health services to Greene and four surrounding counties, continues to look at alternate options, Johnson said.
‘NEED TO BE SAFE’
Frontier Health has two crisis hotlines and two local SAFE House locations, in Johnson City and Kingsport. The crisis hotline numbers are (423) 926-7233 in Johnson City and (423) 578-7233 in Kingsport.
Johnson reiterated in a follow-up email Thursday that Frontier Health is seeing an increased number of calls on its crises hotlines.
“Callers are expressing a need to be safe during this time due to increased time together in the house, financial stressors, and children being at home all day,” she said in the email.
“There have been some concerns from victims about coming into a group living environment and the increased exposure that may occur. We are safety planning with these, and all, callers to determine the best option for their situation,” Johnson said.
She said Frontier Health offers many services to domestic violence victims in addition to shelter.
“We can provide tele-therapy, advocacy by phone and in-person using (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) distancing recommendations, assistance filing for and obtaining an order of protection, safety planning, transitional housing assistance, and a 24/7 crisis hotline,” Johnson said.
While state courts in Greene and surrounding counties are closed for most proceedings, “orders of protection are still being heard and granted,” Johnson said.
In shelters for domestic violence victims and their families, “We are adhering to CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy to the best of our ability. This includes exposure and temperature screening, hand sanitizing stations throughout the shelter, and consistent, stringent cleaning throughout the day,” Johnson said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE
Law enforcement agencies in Greene County have seen an increase in domestic violence-related calls as the stay-at-home order stretches into weeks.
“People are home. We are seeing a little spike in domestics and assaults. People are getting tired of each other,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Thursday.
Police responding to domestic violence and other calls that involve close contact with the public are taking all necessary precautions, Holt said.
“We just tell them to be careful out there,” he said.
Holt asks members of the public staying at home to remain tolerant of each other.
“(People) have been cooped up too long. The best thing is to walk out the door and cool off and try to keep the peace.”
FACEBOOK PAGE
Frontier Health’s Safe House Facebook page contains updated information. It can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Frontier-Health-Safe-House-1647632338818673/.
“Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, we are committed and passionate about continuing to provide our life-saving services to victims of domestic violence. Because victims are now in more danger than ever due to being quarantined at home with their abuser, we know ‘safer at home’ is not the case for victims of domestic violence. During this time, we are continuing to provide assistance with obtaining orders of protection, and court accompaniment, as well as assistance by phone for counseling, resources, and referrals,” a Facebook post Thursday said.
It adds Frontier Health’s shelters and crisis lines continue to operate 24 hours a day.
“We have implemented a COVID-19 response plan in the shelter that includes stringent daily disinfectant procedures as well as distancing policies and procedures in an effort to keep our shelter clients and their children healthy. For victims who feel they must choose between their health and safety, please know that we have imposed every measure possible to minimize that choice. Everyone deserves a safe place to live,” the post said.