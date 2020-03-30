The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Greene County has risen to a dozen.
Three more confirmed cases were added to the total for the county, bringing the total to 12 thus far, in the daily update provided by the Tennessee Department of Health each afternoon.
A media conference will be held at 4 p.m. by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison about the COVID-19 virus. It can be viewed by the public on a live stream to be broadcast on a Radio Greeneville's Facebook page.
The number of confirmed cases statewide has increased by about 300 to a total of 1,834, according to the Department of Health website.
Thirteen people have now died from the coronavirus, according to the State Health Department, and 148 people have been hospitalized for the virus since the outbreak began.
John Hopkins University is also reporting coronavirus information from government and health department sources. It also reports 13 deaths in Tennessee and also reports the county where each occurred.
According to the site, there have been four deaths in Sumner County, three in Davidson, and one each in Shebly and Hamilton counties. It has 4 deaths "unassigned" to any county.
The John Hopkins site states 1,900 have been confirmed in Tennessee in its update at 2:02 p.m. The site explains that discrepancies may occur between informational sites due to the time that reports are compiled.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.