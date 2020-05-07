All local high school seniors are invited to a drive-in prom planned to give them an opportunity to enjoy a special evening following the cancellation of the scheduled dances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Prom 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to a release from event organizers.
Community volunteers are organizing the event in accordance with state guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No more than four students will be allowed in each car, and students will not be allowed to leave their cars except to use the restroom or have their prom photos taken, the release stated.
Entertainment includes special music by Radio Greeneville and interactive online games using cell phones led by DJ Robbie Britton, the release stated.
Free photo shoots will be held throughout the night at the Prom Photo Studio on the Fairgrounds Main Stage. Free copies of the photos will be provided.
Keepsake prom tickets will be available for each student who attends.
The theme of United Prom 2020 is “We Can Build This Dream Together,” a lyric from the 1980s hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship.
More volunteers and sponsors are needed to make this event special for the students, according to organizers.
Local high school teachers are invited to be volunteer chaperones.
Anyone who would like to offer their support as a sponsor or volunteer can contact Chan Humbert 423-329-7400 or Amy Rose at 423-525-7199.
More details will be announced as they become available. For more information, search for the “United Prom 2020” event on www.facebook.com.