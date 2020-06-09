The Unicoi County Health Department will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Wednesday.
The free testing will be available to anyone in the region, and individuals do not have to live in Unicoi County to be tested at the event, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office.
Testing will take place 3-6 p.m. at the Town of Unicoi Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place in Unicoi. Nurses will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results will be available within 72 hours, the relaease stated.
Unicoi County has experienced a sizable increase in coronavirus cases, with a number of workers at farms there testing positive in the past week.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to Unicoi this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Michelle Ramsey, Unicoi County Director. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Each person being tested will go through a brief registration process on site while remaining in the vehicle. People will only be asked for basic information such as name, date of birth, address and phone number during this process.
Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them.
The Tennessee Department of Health also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at local county health departments in the region.
Testing at the Greene County Health Department is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon weekdays.
No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
The Northeast Region’s Coronavirus Public Information Line is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at 423-979-4689. Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.