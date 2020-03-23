One of the area’s major employers is instructing its employees to curtail all travel until the end of April in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eastman in Kingsport issued a news release Saturday.
“Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in and around our region, along with increases in some popular spring travel destinations, Eastman is instructing all of its Kingsport employees to avoid personal travel until the end of April. We are also encouraging members of the community to take the same precautions,” the news release said.
“Right now, we have a limited number of cases in the Tri-Cities region and none of these cases involve Eastman employees, but they are all related to travel outside our area. This is a shared responsibility among all of us in our community and we are asking everyone to pull together as a region, even if that means personal sacrifices, in order to avoid further spread of this virus here at home,” the release said.
“We must do this for the sake of all employees, families and community members – particularly those at higher risk of complications – and to avoid disruptions for our local businesses which will be critical for our regional economy,” the release said.
Eastman employs about 14,500 people worldwide and is headquartered in Kingsport.