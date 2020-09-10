The gyms at the EastView Recreation Center will reopen for walkers beginning Monday.
Walking hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Recreation Center on Bernard Avenue, according to a release from the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department. No other activities or sports will be available during this time at the center.
Temperatures of individuals coming to walk will be taken upon arrival. All walkers are reminded to practice social distancing and will also be required to wear a mask in the common areas of the building, the release stated.
The Parks & Recreation offices will remain closed to the public, but services are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment or ask questions, call 638-3144.
Several of the department’s ballfields will also be reopening on Monday, according to the release. These include the New Field, Sports Complex, Lion’s Club Field and Steve Dearstone Field. The Recreation Office will not be scheduling practices on these fields. Field time will be set on a first come, first served basis.
The Splash Pad, Andrew Johnson Gym and all basketball courts remain closed.