The Greene County Election Commission is encouraging individuals who may want to register to vote but who do not have business regarding candidate petition deadlines to call or use online resources for the near future.
The Election Commission Office will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to accommodate public access prior to the qualifying and withdrawal deadlines for the Aug. 6 elections, according to a release from the office.
Petitions may be issued and filed in-person at the office at 218 N. Main, St., Suite 1.
The qualifying deadline is noon April 2 for the Aug. 6 state and federal primary election, nonpartisan candidates for the county general election and municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim. The withdrawal deadline is April 9 at noon.
Although the office remains open to the public, citizens are encouraged to utilize online resources and to call the Election Commission Office at 798-1715 whenever possible for at least the next two weeks, the release stated.
An application for voter registration may be completed online by visiting GoVoteTN.com or by downloading the GoVoteTN mobile application, the release stated. The voter registration deadline for the August election is July 7.
A voter may also update his or her registration, such as a change of address or name change, by completing the online voter registration application. A paper application is available to print from the website and may be mailed to the Election Commission office.
The GoVoteTN website and mobile app also gives a voter the ability to check his or her registration status, locate his or her polling location, and access answers to frequently asked election-related questions, such as important dates for the 2020 election cycle, voter eligibility and registration information, information for candidates, information related to absentee voting, and more.
In addition to the resources provided through the GoVoteTN website and mobile app, residents may also access this information through the Greene County Election Commission website by visiting www.greenecountytngov.com/election-commission.
Information such as election notices published by the Election Commission Office, sample ballots, and district and precinct maps can be accessed under the election information tab on the Greene County Election Commission website.