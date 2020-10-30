State approval has been given for local authorities to provide Election Day voting sites for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who are under quarantine due to exposure.
Accommodations for local voters either with virus symptoms or under quarantine are planned by the Greene County Election Commission for Election Day on Tuesday.
Voters who are in either situation are asked to call the Election Commission at 798-1715 to get instructions about casting their ballots on Tuesday. Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner said those voters will be allowed to cast their ballots at the Election Commission office on CCU Boulevard off the 11E Bypass.
Voters with virus symptoms or in quarantine will also be required to call the Election Commission once they arrive outside the building to allow poll workers to put on necessary personal protective equipment to assist in the voting process.
Signs will be posted on the doors of polling precincts on Election Day instructing people with coronavirus symptoms or in quarantine to not enter and providing the number to call to receive instructions about how to cast their ballots.
The Election Commission has implemented measures to protect both poll workers and voters for the November federal and state elections, which were also in place during the August county general election.
Voters will be provided with a pen and a disposable glove to use during the voting process and are asked to wear a facial mask inside the Election Commission and at polling precincts. Hand sanitizer will be available for voter use, and voting areas will be disinfected.
Poll workers have been provided facial masks, shields and gowns to wear while they assist voters. The Election Commission office and the polling places will also have signs marking where people need to stand to social distance while in line.
Those measures have been in place at the Election Commission office for the 14-day early voting period, which ended on Thursday.
Statewide, the number of individuals participating in early voting set a record earlier this week at 1.8 million, surpassing the record set in 2016 during the presidential election.
Greene County also surpassed its 2016 early voting tally on Monday. By the end of that day, 11,649 votes had been cast during the early voting period locally, according to data from the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.com website. In 2016, a total of 11,379 people cast ballots in the early voting period or by absentee ballot.
By the end of the day on Tuesday, a total of 12,872 votes have been cast in Greene County through early voting or by absentee ballot — 10,768 people had early voted and 2,104 absentee ballots had been received. Tuesday is the last day for which the counts are currently available from the state.
Tuesday had been the heaviest day for early voting locally thus far as 1,162 people cast ballots at the Election Commission. The number of voters casting ballots at the Election Commission exceeded 1,000 on three previous days during the early voting period.
Absentee ballots must be received by the Election Commission by the closing of polls at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. According to state law, absentee ballot counting cannot begin until the opening of the polls at 9 a.m. on Election Day.
The Postal Service has designated a post office in each county in Tennessee where voters can drop off their completed absentee by-mail ballots. Local voters are asked to drop off their ballot by 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Greeneville Post Office at 220 W. Summer St. The ballots are to be picked up after 3 p.m. by county election officials.
Absentee ballots can also be delivered by to the Election Commission by a delivery service such as Federal Express or UPS, but an individual is not allowed to deliver an absentee ballot in person to an Election Commission, according to state law.