Eleven new COVID-19 cases in Greene County were reported Monday in the daily update by the Tennessee Department of Health, bringing the total number of local people who have had the virus since the pandemic began to 937.
There are 143 active cases in Greene County, according to the state.
Fourteen people were moved to the inactive/recovered category Monday, bringing that total to 775.
No new deaths were reported for the county on Monday. The nineteenth local death of the virus was reported by the state on Saturday.
One more person was hospitalized locally, according to Monday’s report from the state. Sixty-six people locally have required hospital care for the virus.
The additional local person hospitalized for COVID-19 is among 87 patients currently in Ballad Health facilities to be treated for the virus, according to the COVID-19 scorecard from Ballad Health on its 21-county service area Monday.
Six people are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms but are awaiting test results.
There are 15 people currently in intensive care units, and seven of those are on ventilators.
The positive test rate in the past seven days across the Ballad Health service area is 11.1%, according to Ballad Health.
With 25 new cases reported Monday, there are now 249 active cases in Washington County.
Sixteen new cases in Sullivan County bring the number of active cases there to 254.
Carter and Cocke counties had three new cases each, according to Monday’s update. Carter County has 130 active cases, while Cocke County has 60.
Statewide, 983 new cases and four new deaths were reported Monday. The number of people in Tennessee hospitalized for COVID-19 fell by 18, and 13,512 tests were administered since Sunday’s report.
Nationally, there have been more than 6.2 million cases and 188,513 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
The Health Department was closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, but testing will resume Tuesday.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.