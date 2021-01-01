With the state of Tennessee continuing to update its COVID-19 vaccination plan and the first round of shots now being administered in the region, many questions still remain about the vaccines.
During Wednesday’s Ballad Health weekly coronavirus briefing, an epidemiologist and former official with the Tennessee Department of Health answered questions that the system has received recently about the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
On Wednesday, the state announced changes to its vaccination distribution plan, with the vaccines to be administered to different groups based on a priority basis while creating a concurrent plan to vaccinate people by age group with older people first in line.
Ballad Health officials reported Wednesday the system has vaccinated more than 10,000 of its team members thus far and has not had any serious side effects reported by those receiving the shots.
David Reagan, an epidemiologist and former chief medical officer for the state Department of Health, called the vaccines “a good down payment” toward the start of slowing the spread of the virus within the region.
With 10,000 people receiving the vaccines, side effects are to be expected with that size of a population administered any vaccine, Reagan said, and the lack of serous side effects among the health care providers is a good sign.
Some questions recently received by the system concern reports of Bell’s palsy as a side effect from the vaccines, he said.
Bell’s palsy, a temporary paralysis of a portion of the facial area, was reported in clinical trials of the vaccines, Reagan said. However, Bell’s palsy was experienced by people receiving the vaccine and those who were given a placebo shot, he said, and research is continuing to determine if the vaccine contributed to the occurrence or not.
One of the groups to receive the first vaccines, in addition to hospital health care workers and first responders, are residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Reagan noted that older people may be more susceptible to side effects.
Another frequently asked question, he said, is if a person who has the virus is eligible to get the vaccine.
An individual with the virus can get the vaccine once they are out of isolation or quarantine, Reagan said. “People who have had the virus do have a natural immunity for about 90 days, so they could wait,” he said.
Others have inquired about needing a COVID-19 vaccination if they have received a flu shot or if they can get the two vaccines at the same time.
If a person has received a flu shot, they still need to get the coronavirus vaccine because they are two separate illnesses, Reagan said.
However, he advised that an individual should wait at least a week between the two shots.
A new variant strain of the virus, which appears to be more contagious, has now been discovered in the western United States. Reagan said that current data available indicates that the approved vaccines should prevent a person from getting the virus from the new strain as well.
Last week, Reagan discussed the safety of the vaccines and said that both followed the required steps in testing, although at a much faster pace than normal. He noted that the size of the trial groups for the vaccines, one was 44,000 and the other 30,000, are larger than used in most vaccine studies and had few serious side effects reported. Both Pfizer and Moderna, who developed the vaccines, also included representatives from each of the groups who would likely be getting them initially, such as the elderly.
Ballad Health officials indicated Wednesday that the system had vaccinated about 43% of its employees by the time of the briefing with the vaccinations continuing. Officials have said that about 50% of the employees had indicated they would receive a vaccine.
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, said the number of employees requesting the vaccine is increasing.
“Our employees are like others in the general public who have questions about the vaccines and are cautious in getting them to make sure they are safe,” he said. “That is understandable with all the information that is out there. But we are seeing more people wanting the vaccine after they see that their co-workers are not experiencing side effects.”