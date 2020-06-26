Fall semester classes at East Tennessee State University will begin Aug. 24, and courses will be taught in-person and online, according to a press release from the university.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said, all in-person instruction on campus will end Nov. 21, and the remainder of the semester, including final exams, will take place online.
The university will be open and classes will be held on two holidays, Labor Day (Sep. 7) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Fall break will be moved to the week of Thanksgiving. With the adjustments in holidays, ETSU will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving, Nov 23-27.
Following that time, remote instruction for all classes will take place Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and for final exams, Dec. 5-10.
Residence halls and dining services will remain open through final exams week, the release said.
“The fall semester will, in some ways, be like other semesters in that our mission to educate students, engage in research and conduct public service remains unchanged,” said Dr. Wilsie S. Bishop, senior vice president for academics and interim provost. “We will have students in classrooms and in residence halls, our libraries will be open, and there will opportunities for student engagement throughout the semester. At the same time, the health and safety of every member of the ETSU community comes first, and we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to make adjustments to our operations.”
The Gatton College of Pharmacy will alter its start date but will follow the university schedule beginning in September, and the Quillen College of Medicine will maintain its regular schedule, the release said.
Commencement is scheduled for Dec. 12. More information regarding the format for the ceremony will be provided later.