JOHNSON CITY – A new policy at East Tennessee State University requires all students, faculty and staff, as well as visitors to campus, to wear a face covering.
The policy is effective immediately and requires that face coverings be worn in classrooms and other public spaces as well as in outdoor areas where a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained between persons, a press release from the university said.
ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland announced Tuesday that he has approved the policy and that it will remain in effect until further notice.
“The health and safety of all members of the ETSU community is our highest priority, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created circumstances where urgent actions must be taken in order to protect the health of everyone,” Noland said.
The ETSU Board of Trustees provided Noland the authority to approve, revise or suspend policies during extraordinary circumstances when emergency actions are needed, the release said.
The policy and a list of frequently asked questions are available at https://www.etsu.edu/coronavirus/health-and-safety/face-coverings.php.