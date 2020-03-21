East Tennessee State University’s board of trustees will hold a special called meeting on Monday at 4 p.m.
ETSU President Brian Noland will provide a report on COVID-19 updates and response.
The meeting will be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication if necessary.
Due to extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, public attendance to the meeting will be available via livestream at www.etsu.edu/trustees/livestream.php.
When they become available, the agenda and accompanying materials for the meeting will be posted online at www.etsu.edu/trustees under “Meeting Schedule & Materials.”