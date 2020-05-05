East Tennessee State University will confer some 2,200 degrees, virtually, as Commencement Exercises will be streamed online and broadcast locally for the Class of 2020.
Graduates, their families and friends can watch the virtual commencement on Saturday, a press release from ETSU said.
The ceremony will be streamed online beginning at 10 a.m. WJHL will broadcast the ETSU Virtual Commencement Ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
Last month, ETSU President Brian Noland announced that the university would postpone in-person commencement celebrations and hold a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020. Spring graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated in-person ceremony in December, the release said.
“Many of our commencement traditions will remain intact for the virtual ceremony, but instead of focusing on ‘what could have been,’ we have channeled our energy into creating a unique and exciting experience,” Noland said. “Despite the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in, our graduates, as well as our faculty and staff, never allowed the dream of earning a degree to be disrupted. The ETSU family will come together to celebrate these milestones virtually.”
For a more personalized experience, graduates will select and stream a specific ceremony for their college or academic program, the release said.
More information about how to watch the ceremony is available at www.etsu.edu/classof2020. Video stream links will be available on the website at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Viewers may also stream the ceremony and arrange a watch party on the ETSU Facebook page at facebook.com/easttennesseestateuniversity.
ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine will hold separate virtual ceremonies on Friday.
Gatton College of Pharmacy will host a Virtual Hooding & Commencement Ceremony for its 68 graduates on Friday at 11:30 a.m. on its Facebook page at facebook.com/ETSUPharmacy and the college’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/COPtechnology.
Quillen College of Medicine will hold a Virtual Hooding & Commencement Ceremony for its 68 graduates on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be hosted on Quillen’s website at www.etsu.edu/com/graduation.php.