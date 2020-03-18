Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA EARLY THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA EARLY THIS MORNING. THE DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES IN SOME AREAS TO ONE MILE OR LESS. WHEN TRAVELING THIS MORNING, DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN DROP IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. THE FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY MID TO LATE MORNING GIVING WAY TO PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.