A free weekly webinar offered by East Tennessee State University for local businesses focusing on reopening strategies begins Thursday at 4 p.m., according to a press release from ETSU.
“Recover Together: Reopening Discussion and Best Practices” will be moderated and presented by Mark Bays, director for the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at East Tennessee State University, and Aundrea Y. Wilcox, TSBDC senior business counselor and executive director of Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship.
Attendees will gain insight from local business owners on how COVID-19 has influenced their future business strategies, the release said.
Speakers include:
- Katie Prendergast - Prendergast Construction (construction)
- Ron Metcalfe - WGRV Hometown Radio Greeneville (entertainment)
- Stan Johnson - Great Body Company (exercise facilities)
- Jennifer Feathers - WorkSpace Interiors (office buildings)
- Lori Arnold - GSM Filtration Inc. (manufacturing)
Pre-registration is required.
For more information, or to register for the webinar, contact Mark Bays, TSBDC director, at 423-439-8505 or tshipley@tsbdc.org.
To learn about upcoming “Recover Together” webinars, visit www.tsbdc.org/etsu.