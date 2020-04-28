Students enrolled at East Tennessee State University in fall 2020 will not see an increase in tuition and fees compared to the previous year.
The Board of Trustees approved this measure at its quarterly meeting on Friday, according to a release from the university.
Trustees voted to revise previously approved rate increases for the Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine, as well as rent for campus housing. Current tuition and fee rates, including program fees and meal plans costs, will remain in place this fall, the release said.
“I think that the entire campus is in support of a 0% tuition and fee increase based on the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus on our student body and their families,” said Dr. B.J. King, chief financial officer. “A great deal of work has been done to change the budget and present it to the board with no increase in tuition and fees, and I think all of that shows that ETSU cares about our students, our students’ families, our faculty and staff.”
On April 1, during a called meeting, the Finance and Administration Committee recommended to not increase tuition and mandatory fees for the 2020-21 academic year. The recommendation was made following discussions among shared governance bodies at the university, including the Student Government Association. ETSU was the first locally governed institution in Tennessee to announce plans for tuition and fees to remain unchanged for the 2020-21 academic year, the release said.
“One of the best investments someone can make in their future is to attain a college degree,” said ETSU President Brian Noland. “During these uncertain times, students and their families should be afforded the opportunity to plan ahead. We want to do everything we can to ensure prospective students feel like ETSU is the best choice for them.”
ETSU will also offer new payment options for students beginning this fall and has set an earlier deadline for fee payment to allow more time for students to get assistance with any outstanding issues that may cause disenrollment from classes due to fee non-payment, the release said.
Students can pay tuition balances in full or choose from four- or five-installment payment plans. The fee payment deadline for fall 2020 will be Monday, Aug. 17. For more information about the payment plans and deadline, visit www.etsu.edu/payments.
ETSU Promise Plus, a new program announced earlier this year, is available for first-time, full-time freshmen who are also eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery (HOPE) Scholarship and the maximum Pell Grant. Unlike any other promise scholarships available to Tennessee residents, the release said, ETSU Promise Plus provides last-dollar tuition assistance and program services fees, campus housing scholarship, plus more. For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/promiseplus.