The path is open for Greene County to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 55 and older and others in qualifying categories.
The state Health Department issued a statement Friday:
“As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows.”
The Tennessee Department of Health will conduct a briefing Monday to provide updates and “next steps” to the state’s vaccination plan.
The Northeast Regional Health Office coordinates COVID-19 vaccine response efforts in seven of the eight counties in the region, including Greene.
Greene County remains in phase 1c. Those 65 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. Monday’s announcement should formalize allowing individuals in phases 2a and 2b to register for a vaccine, as can those who are 55 and older.
“Per the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department, the Greene County Vaccination Center at Greene Valley will begin accepting all individuals 55 and older as well as all those in phases 2a and 2b,” county Mayor Kevin Morrison said Sunday in an email.
Phase 2a includes workers in critical infrastructure industries. That includes workers in social services-child welfare agencies with direct public exposure, commercial agriculture, commercial food production, communications staff not included in Phase 1a1 such as administrative staff and those without regular public or inmate contact, and public transit.
Phase 2b includes workers in transportation, including postal and package delivery, freight/railroad, maritime cargo and commercial or cargo service airports; and public infrastructure, such as dams, roads, locks, solid waste collection and bridge maintenance and engineering.
Phase 2b also includes workers in telecommunications providing direct services, and utility/energy, which includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the county Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., are now modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-kit tests continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.
The Northeast Region includes Greene, Carter Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
COVID-19 testing is widely available in Tennessee from local health departments and other health care providers. A map of COVID-19 testing sites across the state is available at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html. Hours of operation and contact information are provided for each site.