Expectant mothers should take extra precautions to avoid catching COVID-19, including maintaining good nutrition and exercise.
These recommendations were given Monday by regional physicians during a media briefing to announce consolidation of the maternity and delivery services at Ballad Health’s two Kingsport hospitals, a move that will provide more capacity to care for COVID-19 cases at Holston Valley Medical Center if a surge occurs in the region.
Numbers continue to increase in Northeast Tennessee. Greene County’s number of confirmed cases grew to 27 on Monday, according to the daily report by the Tennessee Department of Health about COVID-19, the coronavirus, statewide.
Sullivan and Washington counties continue to have the most COVID-19 cases in the region. Both have 42 according to Monday’s report from the State Department of Health. Hawkins County has 24 cases.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases had reached 5,610 by Monday afternoon and 109 deaths have been attributed to the virus. No new deaths were reported in the Northeast Tennessee region on Monday.
In Greene County, 18 people are listed as recovered from the virus with 253 test results returning as negative, according to the report. The Department of Health defines individuals as recovered from COVID-19 if they have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness. Statewide, 1,671 people have recovered from the illness.
MATERNITY GUIDANCE
Dr. Herbert Ladley, chief medical officer for the Ballad facilities in its northwest region, advised that women who are pregnant need to be extra cautious due to the pandemic.
Staying out of public as much as necessary and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing if they must get out is recommended for those expecting, he said.
He also advised that pregnant women stay active to help keep healthy. “If they can get regular exercise, it is time well spent,” he said.
As a new virus, not much is known about how the virus acts in the body of a pregnant women, said Dr. Robert Sanders, an OB/GYN practicing with Ballad Health at Holston Valley.
For this reason, taking all possible precautions to avoid catching the illness is the best action that expecting mothers can take, Sanders said, while encouraging them to maintain good nutritional habits and get plenty of rest.
From the data now available, transmission of the virus to the unborn seems to be unlikely, although once a a baby is born, it can contract the illness through person-to-person contact, Sanders said. The youngest person to have a confirmed case of coronavirus in the region is a 6-week-old, according to Ballad Health officials.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is not definitive data to determine if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Based on available information, pregnant people seem to have the same risk as adults who are not pregnant.
However, it is known that changes in bodies of expectant mothers may increase their risk of some infections, and they have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Ladley and Sanders urged that pregnant women stay alert for symptoms of the coronavirus such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath, and contact their physician immediately.
It can be challenging because the symptoms are the same as some of the physical changes expectant mothers experience, Sanders said.
“Pregnant women may not recognize that they are experiencing some of the major symptoms because things like shortness of breath can happen as part of pregnancy,” he said.
KINGSPORT CONSOLIDATION
Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, said the move to combine the two maternity and delivery units at Holston Valley and Indian Path medical centers has been planned for some time as a best use of resources for what have been low volume departments.
“COVID-19 allowed us to accelerate the integration to Indian Path from Holston Valley,” White said. “It also allows for added space at Holston Valley if a surge occurs.”
The move will create 40 additional beds to care for COVID-19 patients at Holston Valley, she said. Holston Valley is one of the hospitals designated for the care of patients with more severe cases of the coronavirus.
On April 22, the maternity and delivery units at both hospitals will come together as a single unit at Indian Path Medical Center, which will become a facility dedicated for for obstetrics and pediatric care, White said. Surgical units and other departments at Indian Path will be consolidated with their corresponding units at Holston Valley.
Staff members will be transferring to their new locations, and savings may come long-term from no longer having duplication of equipment at the two facilities, she said.
Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Greeneville Community Hospital East have been designated as facilities to care for COVID-19 cases currently in the health care system.
Greeneville Community Hospital West is being prepared by Ballad Health for treatment of patients with less severe cases in case of a surge in the region that exceeds the capacity at the other hospitals. The Lonesome Pine Hospital in Southwest Virginia has also been prepared as a facility to care for an overflow of coronavirus cases in that part of the Ballad Health service area if a surge occurs.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.