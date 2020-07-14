Face masks are now mandatory for all individuals entering the Greene County Courthouse.
The face-covering requirement is effective Tuesday “and continues until further order of the (Tennessee Supreme) Court,” Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins wrote in an order issued late last week.
The state Supreme Court issued the statewide order “requiring all persons entering a courthouse for the purpose of court-related business to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth.”
Face covering “shall be worn at all times while in the building,” Bivins wrote.
Bivins first issued an order March 13 declaring a judicial emergency in the state relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency has been extended multiple times through additional orders.
As coronavirus cases lessened in number, Bivins on May 26 issued order easing restrictions on in-person hearings and allowed for jury trials to begin after July 3. No trials are scheduled in Greene County in the immediate future, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Monday.
All other pandemic safety protocols put in place in May by the state Supreme Court remain in effect.
“We are basically following the same rules we are on right now (but) masks are mandatory. I guess that is the biggest change,” Shepard said.
Many people who have business at the courthouse are arriving with a face mask, but masks will be provided to those who don’t have one, Shepard said.
Free face coverings have been made available at the courthouse by the Greene County Bar Association and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The court system in Greene County reopened May 1.
Restrictions and procedures relating to COVID-19 were put in place when court resumed.
Each person entering the courthouse is asked a series of health-related questions and has their temperature taken with a no contact thermometer by a court security officer.
The number of people allowed in the courthouse and each courtroom will be monitored by the presiding judge and courthouse security. A large tent covering to accommodate the overflow was placed recently in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
The plan to ensure the safety of everyone entering the courthouse “will be exacted with military-type precision,” 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins recently said.
The May 26 order allows judicial districts to to operate under their court-approved approved plans.
The Supreme Court order issued Thursday “does not change those provisions and only adds a state-wide face covering requirement,” Bivins wrote in the Supreme Court order.
Greene County judges continue to conduct video arraignments when possible in criminal cases and conduct other business on a limited basis in response to the pandemic.
Face coverings are also available for free or low cost at https://tnmasksupply.com.
Bivins said courthouses in judicial districts across the state are also coordinating with local Tennessee Emergency Management Agency offices to make masks available.
For more information, visit the Tennessee Supreme Court’s coronavirus webpage: https://www.tncourts.gov/Coronavirus