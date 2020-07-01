The public and all court personnel will be required to wear face masks beginning Monday at the Greene County Courthouse and all other courthouses in the 3rd Judicial District.
The directive issued Tuesday by 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas Jenkins was prompted by a recent outbreak in coronavirus cases in the Hamblen County Jail and an uptick in cases across the judicial district, which also includes Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
In Greene County, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed and considered probable since the pandemic began remained at 85 on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases stood at 27, more than double the number less than a week prior.
Jenkins, senior district judicial official, conducted a telephone conference call Tuesday with county mayors, judges, clerks, and others who work in the court system.
Its purpose was “to search for and decide upon potentially proactive and temporary amendment(s) to our court policies in reaction to the jail outbreak and uptick in numbers,” Jenkins wrote.
For the protection of “those who use the court system and those who work in and around court,” it was decided to require that beginning on Monday, wearing face masks will be required “for all judges, clerks, bailiffs and court security personnel, litigants, attorneys, and anyone else who (is) inside a courthouse.”
The face mask requirement will remain in effect at least through Aug. 1.
Masks will be made available free of charge to litigants at courthouse entry security check-in areas.
EXCEPTIONS TO MANDATE
There are several exceptions to the face mask policy. Masks can be removed by:
- a witness who is giving testimony.
- judges on the way to or from the bench.
- lawyers who are trying a case or otherwise addressing the court.
- clerks seated in the courtroom during court who are adequately social distanced.
- clerks at their work stations in the clerks’ offices and are properly social distanced.
Any judge has the authority to require masks to be worn at all times in their courtroom at their discretion, Jenkins wrote.
The face mask mandate “shall be made known by the court to any disobedient person,” Jenkins wrote.
“Any person after having been personally admonished by the court to wear a mask may be ordered to leave the premises and/or punished for contempt. Each judge is charged with enforcement of the above in his or her courtroom,” Jenkins wrote.
Courthouse security personnel are responsible for enforcement in the common areas of a courthouse.
Measures continue to be taken to reduce the number of people in a courtroom at any given time.
“All possible efforts will be made to do video arraignments and pleas in order to minimize the back and forth between the courtrooms and jails,” Jenkins wrote.
“Extreme prudence” will be exercised with respect to cleaning of the podiums, chairs, tables, and microphones in the courtrooms, the chancellor added.
SUPPORT OF JUDGES, BAR ASSOCIATION
The mandate has the support of Greene County judges and the legal community.
“We ask that the public please bring masks with them to the courthouse,” General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said.
Curt Collins, president of the Greene County Bar Association, said Tuesday that Cathy Osborne, director of the Greene County Health Department, along with Amy Armstrong and Melissa Armbrister, of Greeneville Dental Associates, will assist the Greene County Bar “with obtaining face masks to be handed out to those entering the courthouse that do not have one.”
Collins said that the local judiciary sought comment Tuesday from the members of the Greene County Bar regarding the mandatory mask requirement at the Greene County Courthouse.
“Within a few short hours, I received multiple emails from local bar members encouraging a mandatory requirement,” Collins said.
“I, as many of my colleagues, believe it is necessary at this time to do what we can to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. We are clearly living in uncharted times, and there are a lot of unknowns,” Collins said. “I believe it is wise to follow what our medical providers and experts are requesting us to do, and we will continue to follow the other recommendations as well regarding social distancing and sanitation.
“Our courthouse personnel’s health and safety, as well as our community’s, need to be our top priority,” Collins said.