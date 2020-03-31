The Depot Street Farmers Market will consider changes to its operation due to the coronavirus.
“We’re kind of waiting this thing out,” said market treasurer and spokesperson Heather Youngblood. “Our opening day is May 2, so we have a little bit of time to prepare but we’re waiting to see what’s going to happen with the virus. It may be that we go to an online ordering and curbside pick-up type of situation. From what I’ve seen, a lot of markets are going to try that, at least for some amount of time.”
“Our board has not made a decision yet on whether we’re going to try to set up in a traditional manner or bypass that and just do the online ordering,” Youngblood added. “Hopefully, we will know something by mid-April.”
Youngblood said there was a strong showing at the market’s spring vendor meeting held March 11.
“We had seven new vendors sign up, which was encouraging,” she said, explaining that the new vendors represent a mix of produce and handmade things. “As far as I’ve heard, all of our regular vendors are planning to come back. That’s about a dozen to 15 regulars that are planning to take part.”
Youngblood sees the farmers markets as way to help strengthen the local economy in the wake of coronavirus-related losses.
“I think now is the time to support local growers and build our local community,” she said. “I think we’re really going to need that going forward. We’ve got to build our local community up and support each other.”
Udated information about the market’s operations will be posted on its Facebook page and website.
Youngblood, who is also owner of the Summerfield Herb Farm, said either way, the market will take part in the Double Up Food Bucks program that doubles the value of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits spent at participating farmers markets and grocery stores. The program aims to help people purchase more fruits and vegetables, while also supporting local farmers.
Double Up Food Bucks matches SNAP purchases up to $20 per market day. Anyone already receiving SNAP benefits is eligible. SNAP EBT benefits can also be used to purchase food-producing plants and seeds.
There are two other farmers markets operating in Greeneville and Greene County, the Greeneville Farmers Market and the Fox Faire Park market.
The Greeneville Farmers Market plans to open on May 9 “unless things change due to the virus,” Market Manager Judy Shelton said.
“We will be offering as much as possible online for our customers who prefer to do social distancing pick-up rather than coming to the market,” Shelton said. “We will also have volunteers at the physical market when we open to bring orders to their cars if they don’t want to get out. They would have to pre-order online for a car pick-up.”
Beth Foster, with the Fox Fair Park Market, said the Fox Faire Market doesn’t participate in the SNAP program and she doesn’t know if the market will open as scheduled.
“Officially we were scheduled to be open the first Friday in May, however, with the virus I really don’t know where we’re going to be at that point,” Foster said. “Our vendors don’t really have meetings so it’s just kind of just flying by the seat of my pants and maybe just a couple of weeks before touch base with my vendors via Facebook and say, ‘Hey, what do you all want to do?’ and just go from there.”